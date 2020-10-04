Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy continues their inspection campaigns to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 protoco. Image Credit:

Dubai: Teams from Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy fined five sports establishments over the weekend for their failure to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures and safety guidelines, the council said on Sunday.

The establishments were fined for their failure to maintain the mandatory safe distance at the premises as well as non-compliance with the face mask rule. Six other establishments escaped with a warning following inspections of sports facilities and sports across Dubai.

The inspections by the council and Dubai Economy have had the desired results as the number of violators has gradually decreased. The inspection drive has increased awareness about the need to comply with all safety regulations.

The council, meanwhile, has urged all clubs, academies, and sports and training centres in Dubai not to let their guard down and continue complying with all the protocols and safety guidelines, which have been drawn up in accordance with the safety guidelines issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other relevant authorities.

What are the precautions?

The facilities have been instructed, among other things, to make sure they maintain the hygiene and sanitisation requirements as mandated by authorities, which includes maintaining a regular cleaning regime, and ensuring the two metre safe distancing rule is respected at all times.

The facilities have also been instructed to follow all the other safety protocols and guidelines like wearing masks, checking temperature of visitors, providing sanitisers, etc.

The regulations also require facilities to display public announcements, and awareness signage in highly visible areas. They must also maintain adequate records of their members, including names, telephone numbers and visit dates, to assist if contact tracing becomes necessary.

More fines, warnings

In a tweet, also on Sunday, Dubai Economy said officials fined eight establishments and warned 13 shops for violating COVID-19 precautions in Dubai.

Meanwhile, 656 businesses in Dubai were found compliant during recent checks, it added. Dubai Economy stressed on the importance of following the precautionary measures and urged residents to report any violation through the Dubai Consumer app. It closely followed a tweet from Dubai Sports Council saying its teams with those from Dubai Economy have fined five sports establishments and issued warnings to six others for flouting COVID-19 precautions.