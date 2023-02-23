Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has called on residents to access key services through its digital platforms, including applying for and obtaining birth and death certificates.
The MoHAP’s digital services aim to streamline customer services, while also maintaining accurate records of births and deaths across the nation.
The authority also offers the Mabrouk Ma Yak bundle exclusively to newborn Emiratis The bindle service allows new Emirati parents to apply for a birth certificate, and authorities then forward the details to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) which, in turn, issues an ID card and passport for infants. The ICP also adds the newborn infants to the family book and population registry. This all-in-one service reduces the need for customers to make multiple visits to customer service centers in order to complete all the relevant paperwork.
Customer access
In a statement, the MoHAP said it is keen to promote its electronic services, and automate most of its offerings. With a focus on boosting customer access and utilisation for managing health data, the authority is also spreading awareness about the methods and mechanisms required to access these services.
“Previously, the electronic services for registering births and deaths were made accessible, and efforts are currently underway to review and modernise them to align with the advancements of electronic and smart transformation. In addition, the Ministry is striving to establish a connection with relevant government agencies,” said Dr Hussain Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for public health at the MoHAP.
Dr Al Rand added that the MoHAP uses its data to generate statistical reports, which guide future plans and strategies aimed at improving the health sector. Additionally, the authority also provides precise statistical data on the causes of death, in keeping with the World Health Organisation’s standards.
Automation plans
Dr Nada Al Marzouqi, director of the department of public health and prevention at the MoHAP, said that the electronic system for registering births and deaths plays a crucial role in improving automation plans. It establishes an electronic connection with the ICP, thus allowing for the population register to be updated with the latest information regarding births and deaths. This is achieved by offering electronic notification services for births and deaths from both government and private hospitals, and allowing individuals to request the issuance, re-issuance, or replacement of lost birth and death certificates.