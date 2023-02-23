Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has called on residents to access key services through its digital platforms, including applying for and obtaining birth and death certificates.

The authority also offers the Mabrouk Ma Yak bundle exclusively to newborn Emiratis The bindle service allows new Emirati parents to apply for a birth certificate, and authorities then forward the details to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) which, in turn, issues an ID card and passport for infants. The ICP also adds the newborn infants to the family book and population registry. This all-in-one service reduces the need for customers to make multiple visits to customer service centers in order to complete all the relevant paperwork.

Customer access

In a statement, the MoHAP said it is keen to promote its electronic services, and automate most of its offerings. With a focus on boosting customer access and utilisation for managing health data, the authority is also spreading awareness about the methods and mechanisms required to access these services.

“Previously, the electronic services for registering births and deaths were made accessible, and efforts are currently underway to review and modernise them to align with the advancements of electronic and smart transformation. In addition, the Ministry is striving to establish a connection with relevant government agencies,” said Dr Hussain Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for public health at the MoHAP.

Dr Al Rand added that the MoHAP uses its data to generate statistical reports, which guide future plans and strategies aimed at improving the health sector. Additionally, the authority also provides precise statistical data on the causes of death, in keeping with the World Health Organisation’s standards.

Automation plans