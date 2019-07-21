He will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on bilateral relations

Beijing: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sunday arrived in Beijing on a state visit to China.

Upon his arrival at the Beijing International Airport, Shaikh Mohammad was accorded a warm official reception.

He is accompanied by a high-ranking delegation that includes Lt. General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, other shaikhs and senior officials.

Sheikh Mohammed will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping over the overall strategic relations binding the two friendly countries across various sectors.