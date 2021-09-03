Dubai: The UAE on Friday announced the best and worst five government entities in terms of digital services with the Ministry of Interior leading the list of the top government entities.
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has been rated the second best entity followed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Ministry of Community Development.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, revealed the top five performing entities on his twitter page.
“Brothers and sisters ... three months ago, we instructed competent authorities to evaluate the digital services of government entities and after polling 55,000 customers about their opinion of the services of 30 government agencies, we announce the five best and worst entities in the government. We give the worst entities 90 days as a chance to improve their services. We will re-evaluate the worst agencies to make a decision about them,”.
The Ministry of Education has topped the list of worst government entities in terms of its digital services followed by the Federal Tax Authority, Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), General Pension and Social Security Authority, and finally the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.