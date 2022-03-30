Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday met Ismail Sabri Yaaqob, Prime Minister of Malaysia, who is participating in the eighth edition of the World Government Summit (WGS), which concluded at Expo 2020 Dubai.
During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of WGS 2022, Sheikh Mohammed reiterated the UAE’s commitment to further expand its close ties with Malaysia and advance strategic cooperation in various sectors. Sheikh Mohammed also expressed his appreciation for Malaysia’s economic development model, which has enabled it to become one of the most important economies in Southeast Asia.
Prime Minister Yaaqob congratulated the UAE and its leadership for the exceptional organisation of the World Government Summit, which provides a platform for discussing ideas that can help shape the future of government and create a better world for humanity.