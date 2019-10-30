Abu Dhabi: The UAE flag will be hoisted across all government departments and buildings across the emirates on UAE flag day, which falls on November 3.

“On November 3, we will celebrate the UAE’s Flag, which is a symbol of our unity and sovereignty. On this glorious national occasion, all our institutions, ministries, bodies and schools are invited to raise the flag on the UAE Flag Day at 11am. We will raise our flag together in an expression of common destiny and our belonging to the UAE,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted.