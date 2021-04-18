The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, launched on April 11, aims to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 20 countries. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Coinciding with the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH) announced the expansion of food relief operations to 10 additional countries.

The MBRCH will finance and implement food support operations in a new list of countries including Benin and Senegal in Africa, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan and Nepal in Asia, Kosovo in Europe, and Brazil in South America, thus contributing to financing the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign efforts in 30 countries, and carrying out on-ground distribution operations in 17 of them.

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, launched on April 11, aims to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa during Ramadan.

The MBRCH is working with the campaign’s organiser, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in collaboration with the United Nations World Food Programme, the Food Banking Regional Network, and local humanitarian organisations to ensure swift and integrated food distribution to beneficiaries in target countries.

MBRCH also earlier announced a donation of Dh20 million to the campaign to provide 20 million meals for vulnerable communities.

Collaborate on land

Ibrahim Boumelha Ibrahim Boumelha, Advisor for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRCH, said the Establishment has channelled its resources to support the objectives of the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign. “Partnering entities on ground particularly bear the big responsibility of ensuring food parcels reach everyone in need, at a great time of need. The campaign reflects the UAE’s dedicated humanitarian efforts to vulnerable and low-income communities across the world.”

Anyone can donate

Donations to the 100 Million Meals campaign can be made in four ways. First, on the campaign’s website www.100millionmeals.ae; second, by making a transfer to the campaign’s designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201); third, by sending “Meal” on SMS to the UAE specified numbers (Du or Etisalat) listed on the campaign’s website; and fourth, by contacting the campaign call centre on the toll-free number 8004999.

MBRCH’s local projects include health programs, financial aid, educational programs, zakat, food vouchers and Mir Ramadan. Image Credit: Supplied

A Quarter Century of Philanthropy

Since its inception in 1997, the MBRCH has been implementing local and international projects in the fields of relief, health care, social support, education and orphan care.

MBRCH’s local projects include health programs, financial aid, educational programs, zakat, food vouchers and Mir Ramadan, construction and housing maintenance, seasonal projects, and community partnership.