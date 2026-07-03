Friday sermon, July 3, 2026: Welcome, O Summer

Reflect, may Allah have mercy upon you, on how a person moves from an air-conditioned car to an air-conditioned workplace, then to an air-conditioned mosque, and finally returns to an air-conditioned home. These are successive blessings to which many of us have become so accustomed that we scarcely recognise their true value, and few truly appreciate the immense favour of Allah contained within them. Therefore, let us proclaim: All praise belongs to Allah, Lord of all the worlds. (Qur'an 1:2)