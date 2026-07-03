Friday sermon, July 3, 2026: Welcome, O Summer

Summer as a season of divine mercy, gratitude and purposeful family time
First Sermon (Khutbah One)
All praise is due to Allah, who has made the succession of days a blessing and the changing of the seasons a mercy. I bear witness that there is no god but Allah alone, and I bear witness that our Master and Prophet Muḥammad is the Messenger of Allah. May Allah's peace, blessings, and abundant grace be upon him, his family, his Companions, and all who follow his guidance.
To proceed: I counsel you, servants of Allah, and myself, to be mindful of Allah, who says:
Indeed, in the alternation of the night and the day and in what Allah has created in the heavens and the earth are signs for a people who are mindful of Him. (Qur'an 10:6)
O believers: Among the greatest signs of Allah in His creation and among His magnificent favours upon His servants is the succession of the months and days and the changing of the seasons throughout the year. Every season carries signs and lessons, so that the grateful may give thanks and those who reflect may contemplate. Allah the Exalted says: Allah alternates the night and the day. Indeed, in that is a lesson for those of insight. (Qur'an 24:44)
Now the season of summer has arrived. During it, the sun increases in its heat, while the trees generously produce their fruits, just as our Lord describes them: And towering date palms with clustered fruit, as provision for the servants. (Qur'an 50:10–11)
During this season, blessings become abundant, the (manifestations) of Allah's mercy and bounty become evident, and the proofs of His wisdom and power are made clear.
So, welcome to the summer! Why should we not welcome it, when it is one of the seasons ordained by Allah? It is not permissible to curse it or complain about it. How could we complain about a season in which Allah has placed so many blessings and gifts?
Summer is the season of holidays and expanded free time. This itself is a tremendous blessing that many people fail to appreciate. Did not the Prophet (PBUH) say: There are two blessings in which many people are deceived: health and free time. (Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī, no. 6412)
The wise person therefore turns summer into an opportunity to seize. They set themselves meaningful goals, accomplish worthwhile tasks, and make productive use of their time. How many holidays pass without a person increasing in knowledge, acquiring a new skill, or leaving a lasting positive impact upon their life?
Servants of Allah: One of the finest ways to make good use of summer is to devote ample time to one's family—to strengthen the bonds of love, reinforce affection and togetherness, following the example of the Prophet (PBUH), who would spend quality time with his family, converse with them, and enjoy their company.
Build bridges of trust between yourselves and your children. Draw close to them. Sit with them. Speak with them. Participate in their activities. Organise their recreational time. Regulate their use of electronic devices. Nourish their minds with that which benefits them.
Consider the advice of Luqmān the Wise to his son: My dear son, even if a deed were the weight of a mustard seed and hidden inside a rock, or in the heavens or the earth, Allah would bring it forth. Indeed, Allah is Most Subtle, All-Aware.
(Qur'an 31:16)
And O young people: Make this summer a season for developing your abilities. Learn a new skill. Read beneficial books. Commit yourselves to physical exercise. The finest summer is one from which a young person emerges with broader knowledge, stronger character, and greater benefit to themselves and their society.
Allah says: O you who believe! Obey Allah, obey the Messenger, and those entrusted with authority among you.
(Qur'an 4:59). I say these words of mine, and I seek Allah's forgiveness for myself and for you.
Second Sermon (Khutbah Two)
All praise is due to Allah alone, and may peace and blessings be upon the one after whom there is no prophet.
To proceed: O believers: Our beloved nation has prepared every means of comfort and tranquillity for the summer season. It has provided abundant shade, comfortable homes, safe public facilities, and accessible services.
Reflect, may Allah have mercy upon you, on how a person moves from an air-conditioned car to an air-conditioned workplace, then to an air-conditioned mosque, and finally returns to an air-conditioned home. These are successive blessings to which many of us have become so accustomed that we scarcely recognise their true value, and few truly appreciate the immense favour of Allah contained within them. Therefore, let us proclaim: All praise belongs to Allah, Lord of all the worlds. (Qur'an 1:2)
Our country is also rich with family destinations, tourist attractions, and recreational facilities that bring happiness to their visitors. Therefore, make good use of the summer by exploring the landmarks and amenities of your homeland, and take your children with you so that they grow up loving their country and taking pride in it. Let them realise that within their own nation there exists abundant goodness, recreation, security, and comfort that sufficiently meets their needs.
O Allah, send Your peace, blessings, and grace upon our Master and Prophet Muḥammad, upon his family, and upon all his Companions.
O Allah, be pleased with Abū Bakr, ʿUmar, ʿUthmān, ʿAlī, and all the noble Companions. O Allah, perpetuate for the United Arab Emirates its honour, victory, stability, prosperity, goodness, and wellbeing. O Allah, protect His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the State, with Your protection. Be his Helper and Supporter. Bless his life and his work.
O Allah, grant success to him, to his deputies, to his brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, and to his trustworthy Crown Prince, enabling them to achieve that which You love and are pleased with.
O Allah, have mercy upon Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Rashid, and the departed rulers of the Emirates. By Your grace, admit them into the spaciousness of Your Gardens.
O Allah, envelop the martyrs of our nation in Your mercy and forgiveness.
O Allah, have mercy upon the believing men and believing women, those living and those who have passed away. Indeed, You are the All-Hearing, the Ever-Near, the One who answers supplication.
Thank Him for His blessings, and He will increase you therein. And establish the prayer.