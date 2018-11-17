The Pakistan Premier is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Minister of Energy and Power Omar Ayub Khan as well as adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, as well the country’s Ambassador to the UAE, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, were also accompanying Prime Minister Imran. This is Imran's second visit to the country, the first official one being on September 19.