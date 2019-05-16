Cairo: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has re-affirmed the UAE’s determination to ensure uninterrupted global oil supplies and the safety of maritime navigation, while sparing no effort to stand up to any menacing threats by any party “whosoever” to the global economy.
“The myriad challenges besetting the region entails an efficient pan-Arab re-action that protects the supreme interests of Arab nations and helps achieve their peoples’ ambitions for security, stability and peace,” Shaikh Mohammad said, underlining the country’s keenness to continue consultations and exchange of views with Egypt over the latest regional and international developments.
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, who arrived in Cairo earlier on Wednesday, made the statements during his meeting with Egyptian President Abdul Fatah Al Sissi, who re-affirmed his country’s solidarity with the UAE and Saudi Arabia against all attempts to undermine their security and stability.
“Targeting tankers and oil facilities is a grave development that poses a significant menacing threat to the entire world, not to the affected countries only,” Shaikh Mohammad added, expressing his appreciation of the supportive stance adopted by Egypt toward UAE and Saudi Arabia in this regard.
Accompanying Abu Dhabi Crown Prince during the visit are Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan Bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Ali Bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; along with Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the CPC, Sultan Rashid Al Shamsi, Executive-Director at CPC, UAE Ambassador to Egypt Jumaa Mubarak Al-Junaibi, and Mohamed Al Abbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties.