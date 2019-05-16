Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan being welcomed at the Cairo International Airport by Egyptian President Abdul Fatah Al Sisi Image Credit: WAM

Cairo: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has re-affirmed the UAE’s determination to ensure uninterrupted global oil supplies and the safety of maritime navigation, while sparing no effort to stand up to any menacing threats by any party “whosoever” to the global economy.

“The myriad challenges besetting the region entails an efficient pan-Arab re-action that protects the supreme interests of Arab nations and helps achieve their peoples’ ambitions for security, stability and peace,” Shaikh Mohammad said, underlining the country’s keenness to continue consultations and exchange of views with Egypt over the latest regional and international developments.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, who arrived in Cairo earlier on Wednesday, made the statements during his meeting with Egyptian President Abdul Fatah Al Sissi, who re-affirmed his country’s solidarity with the UAE and Saudi Arabia against all attempts to undermine their security and stability.

“Targeting tankers and oil facilities is a grave development that poses a significant menacing threat to the entire world, not to the affected countries only,” Shaikh Mohammad added, expressing his appreciation of the supportive stance adopted by Egypt toward UAE and Saudi Arabia in this regard.