His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, meets with Sergey Lavrov, Russian Minister for Foreign Affairs. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday received Sergey Lavrov, Russian Minister for Foreign Affairs, who is currently visiting the country as part of his regional tour.

During the meeting, Shaikh Mohammad and Lavrov explored cooperation relations and prospects of joint action between the UAE and the Russian Federation. They also discussed means of supporting UAE-Russia ties to achieve the interests of the two friendly countries.

The two sides reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on them.

The meeting touched on the two countries’ efforts and keenness in supporting the various endeavours and initiatives to achieve peace, security and stability for the countries and peoples of the region.

The meeting was attended by Ali Bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Mohammad Mubarak Al Mazroui, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.