Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Saturday held talks with Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Abu Dhabi.

They reviewed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues and developments in the Middle East.

The Austrian chancellor said his country considers the UAE a role model of cultural development and an important economic hub.

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed and Kurz affirmed their keenness to take bilateral relations to new heights in light of their common will and available opportunities.