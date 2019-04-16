His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE, on Tuesday met Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz to discuss bilateral relations and strategic partnership. Image Credit: Twitter

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE, on Tuesday met Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz in Riyadh to discuss bilateral relations and strategic partnership.

On his official twiter handle, @MohamedBinZayed, Shaikh Mohammad stated: "It was a pleasure to discuss with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, in the presence of HH the Crown Prince, ways of strengthening our bilateral relationship & joint cooperation."

He added: "The UAE & Saudi Arabia have deep ties, an ambitious vision & strong future strategic partnership."

While welcoming Shaikh Mohammad, King Salman emphasised that brotherly, longstanding ties between the two countries and their peoples have been growing stronger under the firm will of the leaderships in both countries to further developing and expanding them.

The two leaders discussed avenues of joint coordination and cooperation as well as joint work in areas that serve mutual interests and advance development, prosperity and stability for the peoples of Saudi Arabia and UAE and other peoples in the region.

The meeting, which took place at Erga Palace in Riyadh, addressed challenges and crises besetting countries in the region while the two leaders stressed the importance of strengthening joint Arab action in confronting these challenges and risks, including extremism, terrorism and regional interferences in internal affairs of Arab countries, that threaten regional security and stability.

Shaikh Mohammad underscored that Saudi Arabia and the UAE maintain strong brotherly bonds based on well-established foundations of mutual affection, respect and confidence, and a common vision towards regional and international changes and challenges out of their belief in their common destiny.