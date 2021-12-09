Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tours the Russian pavilion at Expo 2020 on Thursday along with Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation. Image Credit:

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, at the country’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The meeting discussed ways to bolster cooperation between the UAE and Russia in various sectors.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the strong ties between the two nations. Later, he went on a tour of the Russian Pavilion that showcases the country’s accomplishments in various sectors including industry, science, technology, environment and sustainability.

The Chairwoman of Russia’s Federation Council spoke about new avenues to expand bilateral relations, building on the collaboration between the two nations in the last 50 years. The two leaders highlighted the keenness of both nations to further enhance the scope of cooperation.

Sheikh Mohammed meets Sardor Umurzakov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, at the country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed also met with Sardor Umurzakov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, at the country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed said that Uzbekistan is a major strategic partner for the UAE in the Central Asian region and reiterated the country’s keenness to further expand the scale of collaboration with Uzbekistan to include new sectors that are critical to future development.

Sheikh Mohammed and Umurzakov also attended the signing of an agreement on Uzbekistan becoming a member of the World Logistics Passport. The agreement was signed by Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, and Shukhrat Vafaev, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Sheikh Mohammed also toured the Uzbek Pavilion located in the Sustainability District. He was briefed about the Pavilion, which takes visitors on a journey through rich gems of the past and new developments that are creating a bright future for the country. Sardor Umurzakov highlighted the robust relationship and long-standing strategic partnership between the two nations.