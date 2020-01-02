Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan receives Mohammad Bin Zayed at Nur Khan base in Islamabad. Image Credit: Social media

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces has arrived in Pakistan on Thursday on a one-day visit.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan received Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed at the Nur Khan Base with guard of honour.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan Foreign Office, Sheikh Mohamed is visiting Islamabad accompanied by a high-level delegation. He last visited Pakistan in January 2019.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed will have a one-on-one meeting with Imran Khan. This will be followed by a luncheon hosted by the Prime Minister.

The exchange of views between the two leaders will cover bilateral matters and regional and international issues of common interest.

“Frequent exchange of high-level visits between Pakistan and the UAE is reflective of the importance that the two countries attach to their fraternal ties. The visit illustrates the strength and substance of the Pakistan-UAE special relationship, based on commonalities of faith, cultural affinities, and a shared resolve to take mutual cooperation to a new level,” says the Foreign Office statement.

The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments. The UAE is also among Pakistan’s prime development partners in education, health and energy sectors. It hosts more than 1.6 million expatriate Pakistani community, which contributes remittances of around $4.5 billion annually to the GDP.