Dubai: Indian girl Harini Karani, who was reported missing following a morning walk in Dubai on Thursday morning, was found by Dubai Police on the roof of her parent’s house last night.
According to a Dubai Police official, the 15-year-old girl was hiding on the roof of the house in Umm Suqiem as she was “feeling sad after her parents took her mobile phone as a kind of punishment for getting low school grades”.
“The family alerted police about their daughter going missing since the morning and they rushed and sought people’s help too by sharing the incident on social media platforms. Her parents were afraid that their daughter might harm herself,” the official said.
Dubai Police managed to solve the mystery in a few hours and found the girl hiding on the roof. She later returned to her family safely.
Harini’s family confirmed to Gulf News that she was found around 11:30pm on Thursday.
Harini’s aunt Prerena earlier said the family sought help from the public to find her niece.
Harini is a student of a British curriculum school in Al Barsha, the aunt said.