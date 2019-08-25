Ajman skyline Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Ajman: Ajman Police returned an autistic child to his parents after he was lost for about 30 minutes, an official said on Sunday.

The seven-year-old Asian boy was lost in Al Hamediya area in Ajman when he left his grandfather’s house alone during a family visit with his parents.

Brigadier Khalid Mohammad Al Nuaimi, deputy director of Police Operations in Ajman Police, said they were alerted about the lost autistic child at 1.30pm.

Six police patrols went on a search operation in the area until they found the boy walking in a shopping centre in the area.

“We found the boy and took him to Al Hamediya Police Station, where he was reunited with his father,” said Brigadier Al Nuaimi in a statement.

The boy’s family praised Ajman Police’s efforts for their quick response.

Brig Al Nuaimi directed the family to look after their boy and to take precautionary measures like keeping the doors secure to avoid such incidents.