Sharjah: Famous Arab film and television stars, writers and literary figures will participate in the 11th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) being held at Shrajah Expo Centre from April 17-27.

Renowned Egyptian actor Abdul Rahman Abu Zahra, popular for his work on film as well as television, and Jordanian artist Amar Safadi, an actor and voice-over artiste popular for his work on cartoons in the 1980s and ’90s, are among the big names who will be present at SCRF.

The festival will also host Egyptian artist Shaimaa Saif, presenter of the popular television show Miss Understand; Bahraini actress Haifa Hussein; Iraqi producer and cartoon voice-over artiste Falah Ahmad; and children’s artist Amani Al Baba from Palestine, among many others.

Prominent figures to attend will include Yacoub El Sharouni, a renowned children’s author from Egypt; Emirati Author Noura Al Noman, writer Omeima Ezzeddin, who has authored several children’s books; Syrian poet Qahtan Berkdar; and Jordanian scriptwriter Maria Dadoush; among others.

The guests will participate in seminars and panel discussions that will focus on the state of children’s literature at present, and the obstacles and challenges facing those working in the field. A major point of discussion at the seminars will include the roles and responsibilities of local and international educational and academic institutions in enhancing the quality of content and knowledge in children’s literature, and ways to tap children’s creativity and nurture their talents.

The 11-day cultural event is being held under the theme ‘Explore Knowledge’. It will showcase more than 50 cultural activities with 76 personalities from 26 countries participating to introduce children to the world of words and art.