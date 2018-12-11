Dubai: Firefighters extinguished a minor fire on the roof of a building in the Expo 2020 area, Dubai Civil Defence said on Tuesday.
The minor fire erupted at 9.45am at the under-construction site. No injuries were reported and work continued as normal.
Brigadier Rashid Khalifa Al Felasi, assistant director of Dubai Civil Defence, said that Expo fire station participated in extinguishing the fire with firefighters from Jebel Ali and Dubai Investment.
“A joint team of fire experts and safety supervisors started analyzing the reason behind the fire and will put necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” Brigadier Al Felasi said in a tweet from Dubai Civil Defence.
Meanwhile, Expo 2020 Dubai tweeted: “Thanks to all who dealt with a minor fire on the roof of a building at the Expo site earlier today. Dubai Civil Defense responded rapidly, and together with the Expo Health and Safety Team put the fire out quickly. No injuries and our work continues.”