Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) organised a major job recruitment fair on Wednesday as part of an initiative of having national service members find work in the private sector.
The event was held in partnership with the National Service and Reserve, with 21 different companies taking part and offering 213 open job vacancies in sales, customer service, management, administrative supervision, programming, engineering and other fields.
The MOHRE will be compiling all of the results of the job fair including how many applicants were recruited and offered contracts, and how many applicants were placed on a candidate list for a job. The results will also look at those applicants who were not successful in their interviews.
Job seekers who turned out for the fair were instructed to follow a process laid down by the MOHRE. The first step was for them to register through a system that allowed them to choose three different vacancies on offer. Once they picked their choice, applicants would be provided with an overview about the skills needed for their job interview, and then finally they would proceed for the interview with the recruitment officials.
Another open day for the recruitment of national service employees in the private sector will be announced at a later date by the MOHE as part of an effort of having 1,000 national service members hired in the private sector.