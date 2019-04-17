Expanded Jebel Ali plant to also help irrigate 6,250 hectares of cultivated land

With a capacity of 375,000 cubic metres of water in this stage, the combined capacity of the municipality’s Warsan and Jebel Ali plants will go up to about a million cubic metres per day. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai’s wastewater treatment capacity reached a milestone with the Dubai Municipality completing the second phase of the expansion of the Jebel Ali Sewage Treatment Plant at a cost of Dh1.3 billion.

With a capacity of 375,000 cubic meters of water for this stage, the combined capacity of Warsan and Jebel Ali plants will go up to about 1 million cubic meters with the possibility of future expansion of three more stages, the civic body said on Wednesday.

Dawoud Al Hajiri, director General of Dubai Municipality, said in a press release that the current expansion of Jebel Ali plant is one of the important infrastructure projects for the coming years to keep pace with Dubai’s comprehensive growth in all areas.

143 ,000 cubic metres of reinforced concrete used to build plant

“This expansion will cover the Expo and other areas of development and can accommodate the continued and future population growth with high efficiency. It will also support the strategy of the provision and preparedness of infrastructure.

Noting that the combined capacity of our plants in Warsan and Jebel Ali has reached one million cubic meters of wastewater per day, Al Hajiri said: “We have also reduced the cost of treating this cubic meter of wastewater to make this the world’s lowest expansion.”

How this will help irrigation

This expansion is characterised with a 25 per cent reduction in energy consumption and produces about 232 billion cubic meters of irrigation water that is compliant with international standards.

Al Hajiri said this supports the municipality’s plan to plant trees in the city in a big way as this water would be enough to irrigate 6,250 hectares of cultivated land.

The project also handles 21,900 tons of solid wastes rich in nutrients that make them suitable fertilisers with high international standards and can be used as biofuels.

The project was completed taking 10 million working hours and using 143,000 cubic meters of reinforced concrete, 24,000 tons of reinforced steel, 2,659 mechanical and engineering equipment and machineries, 700km of cables and 30km of pipes.

232 b cubic metres of irrigation water to be produced

Al Hajiri added: “What is unique about this project is the participation of a young UAE cadre of 13 engineers, including three females.”

Fahad Al Awadi, director of Drainage and Irrigation Department and Project Manager, pointed out that the first part of the project deals with water treatment and the second with the treatment of solid materials.

“The civil works included drilling, pouring concrete and insulation, providing structural plans and delivery of materials, along with electromechanical works and installation of equipment,” he said