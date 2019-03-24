25 musicians from across the world perform at five stations

Dubai: The Dubai Metro Music Festival, organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), concluded on Saturday after a week of performances from 25 musicians from across the world.

A first of its kind event, from March 17-23, featured performances across a range of genres at five Dubai Metro stations — Burjuman, Union, DMCC, Mall of the Emirates and Burj Khalifa.

The large numbers of people who thronged he musical performances at the Dubai Metro station not only included metro commuters, but also music lovers who came to the venues just to attend the performances.