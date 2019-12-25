Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) held a special award ceremony to thank long-term employees and retiring employees.

The event honoured 929 employees who completed 10 to 25 years of service at the DHA, the authority said in a press release.

Humaid Al Qutami, director general of DHA said: “I congratulate all long-serving employees and thank them for their loyalty, dedication and hard-work.

“Employees are the backbone of any organisation and we are proud and thankful to our employees. In line with the vision of our leaders, we aim to continue to work together to provide international levels of high-quality care to our patients and serve the healthcare needs of our community.”

Al Qutami added that the long- service award ceremony expresses DHA’s gratitude to employees and how much they are valued in the organisation.

Awardees speak

Beena Reji Joseph, an Indian expatriate who works as a nurse at Dubai Hospital and has completed 26 years of service at the DHA said: “I joined DHA in August 1993. I feel so proud to have worked at Dubai Hospital, because of the great management, colleagues and atmosphere. Dubai Hospital feels like a second home and I am humbled to be a part of this noble organisation, I’ve had an extremely gratifying experience and journey that spans over two decades. I would like to thank the DHA for nurturing my career and helping me achieve my aspirations.”

Amina Abdelkerim Abo Sekena, an Egyptian expat who has been working at the DHA since 2008 and is now a charge nurse in Latifa Hospital said: “I have gained valuable experience during my 11-year career as a charge nurse in operation theatres at Latifa Hospital for pediatric surgery and delivery. To me being in the delivery room is the highlight of my job as I see life being birthed every day. Seeing so much joy and happiness on the faces of new parents brings positive energy to my life. I thank the DHA for the career growth and experience it gave me.”

Meenu Soni, an Indian expat who works as a health economist at the DHA’s Dubai Health Insurance Corporation said: “I joined the DHA 11-years-back as a specialist in health strategy and that was the time when the DHA was going through a big transformation. It was a god-gifted opportunity because I had just finished my master’s degree at that time. I was at the right time, at the right place and now after 10 years, I feel a sense of pleasure and satisfaction being with this organization working on various areas of health strategy and health planning. I am currently working in the Dubai Health Insurance Corporation.”

Rouhia Ali Lotlikar, a Tanzanian expat who has been working at the DHA for over 20 years said: “I’ve been working at the DHA since July 1998. I started as a clerk and worked up the career ladder while working with different departments. I would like to thank my managers who believed in me and nurtured me and helped me grow. Today I am an administration officer so it has been a very interesting journey starting from where I was to where I am today and I would like to [thank] the DHA for all of this, it is an integral part of my life.”

Meanwhile, Ali Khalid Ali, an Emirati who works in internal auditing at the DHA said: “I’ve been working in the DHA for over 16 years. During my time at the DHA, I’ve gained a lot of experience and learnt a lot. I am grateful that I am being honoured today and would like to thank the DHA for everything.”