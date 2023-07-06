Constructed by Dubai Developments, the 126-bed medical facility covering 334,736 square feet, will be the fourth Medcare Hospital in Dubai and the fifth in UAE, alongside 20 Medcare Medical Centres. An agreement in this regard was signed between Aster DM Healthcare and Dubai Developments on Wednesday and the hospital will be operational by December 2023.

Essa Al Maidoor, director general of Dubai Developments, said: “In accordance with the UAE’s visionary objective for 2031 to establish the UAE as one of the foremost healthcare destinations globally, we are delighted to announce our partnership with Aster DM Healthcare. The esteemed hospital will be operated by Medcare, a distinguished healthcare division of Aster DM Healthcare. Our overarching aim is to establish an exceptional healthcare facility that not only caters to the healthcare needs of the UAE populace but also provides a high-end journey for the patients to facilitate their experiences.

Two buildings

It will encompass a cutting-edge healthcare facility boasting a total of 126 beds. The facility comprises two structures: a parking building spanning six levels (G+6) and a modern main hospital building spanning three levels (G+3). The main building’s contemporary design intends to welcome guests with an expansive and prestigious lobby, leading to various departments and sections within the hospital.

“As the developer behind this project, we aim to assume a pivotal role in elevating the UAE’s stature as the premier destination for medical treatments within the region. We aspire to contribute significantly to the comprehensive preparedness of all medical facilities and the provision of unparalleled healthcare services to the UAE community,” Al Maidoor added.

Strategic location

Commenting on the new hospital, Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “We are witnessing a significant increase in demand for treatment of specialised care among the affluent population in Dubai. The strategic location, offering easy connectivity to the MENA region and Africa for over a billion people is making Dubai an emerging destination for medical tourism. The new Medcare Royal Hospital, situated in close proximity to the Dubai International Airport and premium residential communities, will help meet this growing demand. We plan to introduce various tertiary care facilities in the new hospital, complementing our existing nine hospitals, 101 clinics, and 241 pharmacies under Aster DM Healthcare in the country. We reaffirm our commitment to the UAE’s Vision 2031, aiming to position the country among the top 10 in the world for quality healthcare.”

Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare said: “Advanced medical care involves complex procedures and treatment to be delivered by medical experts, to ensure the optimal outcome for patients. With the new Medcare Royal Hospital, we remain deeply committed to bringing best-in-class clinical expertise matched with premium and quality care services a step closer to the comfort of our patients. We aim to offer a full spectrum of care through all our facilities and the new Medcare Hospital in Al Qusais is a part of our efforts to deliver upon our brand promise – ‘We’ll Treat You Well’.”