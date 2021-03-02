In coordination with the federal customs and tax authorities, more than 416,744 packs of cigarettes that did not conform to the approved UAE specifications and did not bear a digital tax stamp were confiscated from one of the warehouses located in the Ras Al-Khor area of Dubai. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: In a crackdown on warehouses storing unauthorised tobacco products, Dubai Municipality has seized a massive haul of illegal cigarettes and banned pan products.

In coordination with the federal customs and tax authorities, more than 416,744 packs of cigarettes that did not conform to the approved UAE specifications and did not bear a digital tax stamp were confiscated from one of the warehouses located in the Ras Al-Khor area, the civic body said on Tuesday. From the same warehouse, more than 26 tonnes of banned pan products were seized, it was revealed through a press release.

Dubai Municipality said it carried out intensive campaigns on stores and warehouses in the emirate, selling tobacco products, in order to verify their conformity with approved health and safety parameters. “The inspection campaign was carried out due to the municipality’s concern for the health and safety of the society and in pursuit of achieving the strategic public health objectives of the emirate of Dubai and also to ensure the safety of consumer products circulating in various classifications,” it stated.

Confiscated products destroyed

Dr Naseem Mohammad Rafi, Director of Health and Safety Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “The tobacco products have been confiscated by the federal tax authority and the seized pan products have been destroyed in accordance with the procedures followed by Dubai Municipality, in addition to issuing fines to the violating establishments in accordance with the legislations in force.”

Dubai Municipality reiterated that the monitoring and inspection on all relevant establishments in the emirate will continue in order to prevent environmental health violations that pose a threat to the health and safety of the society.