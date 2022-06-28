Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, presided over the third meeting of the Council at the headquarters of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai.

Speaking at the meeting on Tuesday, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said the Council’s strategy and plans are in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the follow-up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and the directives of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance.

Highest security

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said the Council seeks to enhance Dubai’s ability to ensure the highest security at its border crossing points. He also stressed the importance of maintaining high levels of preparedness to handle any unforeseen situation, thus contributing to the safety and security of society.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant-General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Vice Chairman of the Council, Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Major General Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Dr. Abdulla Busanad and Mohammed Al-Linjawi.

Collaboration

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed commended the government departments and organisations represented in the Council for their efforts to promote collaboration between various local and federal agencies supervising border crossings. He praised them for fostering a knowledge-sharing culture, following best practices to implement Dubai’s strategic border security plan, and contributing to raising the city’s regional and global competitiveness.

The meeting discussed several important issues and policies set by the Dubai Border Security Council in coordination with local departments and their impact on ensuring support for the economic directives of the Dubai government to achieve synergy between security and economic priorities.

Maritime Assistance Initiative

The issues discussed included the Maritime Assistance Initiative under the supervision of the Dubai committee established for regulating maritime activities. The meeting discussed ways to provide logistical support and field services to government agencies in the maritime sector, such as inspections, marine navigation licensing procedures, entry and customs procedures, and ensure the optimum use of government resources to serve the public interest.

The Hydrographic Survey of the Territorial Waters of Dubai was also discussed, along with how to leverage the survey to support the operations of maritime navigation in Dubai while ensuring safety and security.

Marine sector

The meeting discussed several initiatives launched by the Council, including the initiative to measure the performance of the marine sector (dashboard) under the supervision of the Maritime Regulation and Insurance Committee in the Emirate of Dubai and Dubai Digital. The dashboard will display data about Dubai’s maritime sector. The platform, to be launched at the end of July, will be fine-tuned to overcome any challenges. Also discussed was the ‘immediate needs initiative’ of Joint Security Centres from the Maritime Regulation and Insurance Committee.

The meeting also discussed the e-wallet initiative, through which a unified civilian entity will be established to provide marine means affiliated with Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Marine Sports Club.