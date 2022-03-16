Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, on Wednesday attended day four of the third edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge.
The tactical championship, being held at the Dubai SWAT Training Facility in Al Ruwayya, is featuring the participation of 41 highly-trained teams from 24 countries.
Sheikh Mansoor praised the successful organisation of the third edition of the event, which seeks to develop the skills and capabilities of participating teams from different countries and enhance their abilities to deal with various risks that could threaten the safety and security of communities. The competition also provides various opportunities for UAE police forces to exchange expertise and learn about best practices in the tactical field, His Highness said.
He also highlighted the key role police and security services play in ensuring the safety and stability of communities and safeguarding public and private properties, while also upholding the rights and dignity of people.
The fourth day of the competition saw a highly competitive contest between participants. Chechnya’s tactical team secured the first place in the Tower Event, followed by the Dubai police team who came in second place and Abu Dhabi Police team who came in third.
The UAE SWAT Challenge concludes on Thursday with SWAT teams competing in real-life scenarios.