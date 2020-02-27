The apartment where the incident occurred. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: A massive manhunt has been launched to find the alleged killer of an African man who was found dead in an apartment in Sharjah on Thursday, an official of the Sharjah Police told Gulf News.

The police official said the operation room received a call reporting the crime at around 7.30am.

The victim was stabbed several times by a fellow African after a fight broke out between them, the official said, adding that he was found dead at the apartment on the first floor of the building where he stayed with a group of men and women from the same nationality. The alleged killer is said to have fled the scene soon after the incident.

The Sharjah flat where the murder took place

The body bore wound marks and has been moved to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy.

The motive for the crime has not yet been established and an investigation has been launched into the case.

Al Buhairah Police, who is handling the case, have summoned witnesses.