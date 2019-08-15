Dubai: Emirates Publishers Association’s (EPA) ‘Manassah’ platform has helped generate Dh61,350 in sales for local publishers since its launch in January. The platform was present at six local and regional events (one each in Riyadh, Muscat, Casablanca, Abu Dhabi and two in Sharjah) representing 66 publishers who participated with 5,000 titles. In the next few months, the platform is scheduled to participate in the Al Ain and Amman international book fairs, as the association continues to promote local publishers and introduce people to the UAE’s rich heritage.

Supported by Tilal Properties, the platform is designed to boost the representation and outreach of EPA member-publishers who, before this initiative, had published 20 titles or less due to the high cost of participation at top literary events and exhibitions.