Dubai: A man won the top prize of Dh10 million in the UAE-based Mahzooz Grand Draw on Saturday, its managing operator EWINGS announced on Sunday.
The winner matched all five numbers to score the windfall, which were 13, 30, 38, 41, 44.
Meanwhile 19 other participants shared the second prize of Dh1 million, taking home Dh52,631 each, after matching four out of the five numbers.
Also, Muhammed, Mathew and Beh each won Dh100,000 in the Raffle Draw. Finally, 976 participants won Dh350 each for matching three number out of five.
A total amount of Dh11,641,600 was distributed among 999 winning participants.