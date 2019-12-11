He only had to spend Dh250 to enter Dh1 million opening promotion of Nakheel Mall

Rui Guo with his Maserati, which he won at Nakheel Mall. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A Chinese national, who went to buy medicine for his mother from a new mall in Dubai, walked away with a brand new luxury car.

Rui Guo, went shopping at the newly-opened Nakheel Mall and won the car as part of the mall’s Dh1 million opening promotion, said a press release.

Rui, who has lived in Dubai for 15 years, said: “I popped in to the mall by chance to buy my mother some medicine.”

“When I found out I had won the Maserati I was overjoyed and emotionally overwhelmed. It’s the most unbelievable prize I’ve ever won. I will certainly be visiting the mall again.”