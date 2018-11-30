Ras Al Khaimah: A Pakistani man aged 57 died after being hit by a car driven by an Emirati, 26, in Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday.
Brigadier Dr Mohammad Saeed Al Hamidi, Director-General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said that they received a report about the accident at 6.10pm, saying that a man had been hit by a vehicle on Dahan Road.
Police patrols and paramedics were immediately dispatched to the scene.
The accident happened when the man attempted to cross the main road from an undesignated area. The deceased, said to be a well-known barber in the emirate, is believed to have died instantly.
The body of the deceased was taken hospital.
The case has been referred to prosecutors.