Fujairah: A Fujairah resident has been awarded a certificate of valour by Fujairah Police for rescuing a man fro drowning.
Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, honoured Emirati Mahmoud Rashid Al Kindi at the former’s office for his courage and his efforts to save a person from drowning in the sea at Fujairah.
Al Kindi, during sports practise, saw a person at sea waving his hands and asking for help, even as the sea currents drew him deeper inside. Al Kindi immediately rushed to the man who was struggling with the waves. He managed to save the person’s life and administered necessary first aid to him, until the national ambulance service arrived with the paramedics.
Major General Al Kaabi praised Al Kindi’s courage and bravery and praised his valuable initiative in saving a life. The commander-in-chief also presented a certificate of thanks, appreciation and reward to Al Kindi, stressing that this honour comes within the framework of Fujairah Police’s interest in activating the role of community partnership and spreading the spirit of cooperation in order to extend security and safety, and noted the great role played by members of the society and their active contribution towards upgrading the reputation of the state through active cooperation with the security services, without any hesitation. He said this reflects devotion towards one’s homeland.
Al Kindi thanked the police for the honour and stressed that what he did was part of community duty.