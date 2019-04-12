Dubai: Brigadier Abdul Halim Al Hashemi, director of Al Ghusais Police Station and Major Nasser Abdul Aziz Al Khaja, head of the administration department, recently honoured Mohammad Al Din Mohammad for his honesty in handing over Dh12,000 in cash and some cheques found in a parking lot.

Al Hashemi and Al Khaja gave Mohammad a token of thanks and appreciation for his keenness to return the lost money to its rightful owner. Police said that this honour helps cement a stronger partnership between police and community, while praising the community for their contribution to elevate the reputation of the country through its fruitful cooperation with the authorities.