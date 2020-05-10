Mohammad Omar honoured by Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence for saving the life of an 11-year-old girl in the Sharjah tower blaze Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Civil Defence has honoured a man who saved an 11-year-old girl from the Abbco Tower blaze in Al Nahda, Sharjah, that happened last Tuesday May 5.

Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence, on Sunday handed Jordanian national Mohammed Omar a certificate of appreciation for his courage after he broke a door down and rescued the girl after hearing her screams.

Both were able to safely evacuate and the girl is in good health.