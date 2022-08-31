Sharjah: An Asian passenger was arrested at Sharjah International Airport after gold worth Dh430,000 was found hidden in his personal baggage, Sharjah Police said on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old man was held while he was on his way back to his country through the Sharjah airport. The suspect was apprehended at the luggage check point where he was searched thoroughly, and a huge quantity of gold items was found in his luggage. He had no receipts proving that he bought the gold.
When asked about the receipts, the suspect confessed that he found the gold in a sandy area in the UAE and never reported it to security authorities in the country with the intention of keeping the gold for himself and smuggling it to his country.
Sharjah Police called on community members to immediately report any items found and handover to the nearest police station to ensure security and safety.