DUBAI: A man was sentenced to five years in jail followed by deportation for posing as a Dubai Municipality inspector and kidnapping a female tourist before raping her, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Monday.

The 46-year-old Bangladeshi defendant, was charged with kidnap, rape, sexual assault, physical assault and impersonation of a public employee.

Records said that the woman, who had been in the country for just five days, was approached by the defendant in October 2018 while walking with a friend near Al Mamzar beach.

The fake inspector, who was carrying a walkie-talkie and binoculars, flashed what appeared to be a work ID to the woman and her friend before he demanded their ID.

When the 22-year-old said she did not have an ID, he told her she would have to pay a Dh5,000 fine.

“He told my friend to go home get his ID, and that I had to go with him to the police station,” said the Pakistani woman.

The man took her towards the park’s fence and forced her to climb over it claiming it was a shortcut to the station.

When her mobile phone rang, the accused snatched it from her hand, then dragged her to a sandy area where he beat her up and raped her.