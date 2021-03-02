Fujairah: An Emirati youth died on Sunday night in a road accident in Al Faseel area of Fujairah.
Th accident occurred as the deceased’s motorcycle collided with a car, and he died on the spot due to the impact. The victim was in his 20s and has been identified as H.K.K.
Colonel Saleh Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, said that the operations room received a report at 11.30pm on Sunday saying that a motorcycle collided with a car in Al Faseel area. Accordingly the ambulance and police rushed to the accident site, where it was found that the motorcycle driver died at the scene of the accident as a result of his severe injuries.
Col. Al Dhanhani said that investigations are still continuing to identify the causes that led to the occurrence of the accident.
He urged drivers to abide by traffic laws, and to fully adhere to specific speed limits, and pay attention and focus on the road while driving and not to be distracted by other than the road and leave a safe distance, for the sake of their safety and the safety of others.