1. Man held over social media video in car showroom in UAE

Suspect accused of spreading sensationalist propaganda and public agitation

2. Saudi Arabia: Hajj completion certificate available online

222,000 pilgrims converge on Medina since the end of Hajj rites

3. Want to work in UAE aviation sector? You can earn up to Dh43,000

56% of pilots in the Middle East believe salaries will increase over the next two years

4. Jamie Foxx makes first appearance after hospitalisation

The American star was spotted cruising down the Chicago river on a boat on Sunday

5. Saudi Arabia: Jobs localised in Medina and Jizan

The step is part of regional scheme aimed to employ Saudis

