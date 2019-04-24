Ajman: A 25-year-old gulf national succumbed to injuries after his motorbike rammed into a parked vehicle in Al Hamidiyah on Wednesday.

Major Fuad Al Khaja, head of traffic and patrols at Ajman Police, said the central operation room was alerted to the incident, on Shaikh Zayed Road in the Al Hamidiyah area of Ajman in the early hours of the morning.

Police patrols and ambulance were dispatched to the scene but the young man died before help could arrive — due to the impact of the collision.

An initial investigation indicated that the man lost control of his motorbike and it rammed into a road barrier, turned over and then hit a parked vehicle on the side of the road.

“The victim sustained fatal injuries” said Al Khaja, noting that the accident file has been referred to the concerned authorities to complete legal procedures.