Dubai: For the first time, two free community charter flights will repatriate 395 stranded Indians in the UAE to their hometowns in Kerala today.

While one flight is organised by Malayalam TV channel Kairali TV under the leadership of its chairman superstar Mammootty, the other one is sponsored by community group Overseas Malayali Association (Orma).

Kairali TV is flying 215 stranded Malayalis home on an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah to Thiruvananthapuram at 6pm, said E.M. Ashraf, the channel’s Middle East director for news and programmes. “Under the COVID-19 relief programme Kaikorthu Kairali, we had announced 1000 free flight tickets to Keralites stranded in the Gulf countries. While we had given away some tickets to deserving candidates, we decided to also charter some flights from the UAE,” he told Gulf News on Sunday morning.

At least four free charter flights are being planned for repatriation from the UAE with the contribution of several community members, businessmen and actors apart from Mammootty.

“We have also received the support from community groups in the UAE such as the Indian Social Centre in Ajman and MAS in Sharjah for organising today’s flight,” said Ashraf.

He said the channel had invited applications from the most deserving members of the community and a committee shortlisted the passengers from stranded visit visa holders, those who lost jobs, elderly patients and the like.

First from Dubai

While several community organisations in the UAE have chartered flights to repatriate stranded Indians with some free tickets and subsidised fares, the first free charter flight for repatriation by any Indian community group is the one arranged by Orma from Dubai to Kannur on Sunday.

The Go Air flight scheduled at 5.30pm will fly home 180 stranded Malayalis hailing from all the districts in Kerala, said N.K. Kunhammed, a coordinator of the flight and a delegate of the Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS), a global body of expat Malayalis.

He said priority was given to stranded labourers, part-time maids, visit visa holders, pregnant women, and struggling families.

Rajan Mahe, an invitee of the LKS, who also coordinated for the flight said the group had been trying to arrange the free charter flight for some weeks under the initiative Fly with Orma Care.

“With the support of the Indian Consulate in Dubai, and the offices of the Kerala Chief Minister and Assembly Speaker, we finally managed to make all the arrangements.”

He said the state government would facilitate the transportation of the repatriated passengers to their respective districts once they land in Kannur International Airport.

“We have arranged dinner for them through the Kannur local administration. If there are people who need further help to reach home from there, we will arrange that also,” he added.

Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul appreciated the charity initiatives.