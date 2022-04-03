ABU DHABI: Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed will host a series of four lectures that shed light on communities and the future, in addition to addressing timely topics of geopolitical stability, technology, and health. Through open and candid dialogues with experts, the series aims to address the challenges society collectively faces today, while facilitating a united sense of community.
According to WAM, Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed will begin with its first lecture titled “Values and Their Impact on Human Development and Societies”, which discusses points of convergence between Islamic and human values and ways to promote these values through societies and cultural institutions. It will also shed light on the role of values in building the individual and society.
Speaking on this topic will be Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Derei, Director of the UAE Fatwa Council and Dr. Ahmed Al-Haddad, Director of the Fatwa Department at the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, and member at the UAE Fatwa Council.
All lectures will be aired on the Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed YouTube channel, Al Emarat TV and other local TV channels every Thursday at 17.50 hours during Ramadan.
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed was launched during Ramadan in 2006, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to establish a platform that provides science and knowledge during the holy month. Rooted in His Highness’ belief in the importance of dialogue, the platform aims to help attendees and viewers gain a deeper understanding and reach enhanced solutions on issues that affect the future of societies through learning from esteemed scientists, experts, and specialists across disciplines and geographies.