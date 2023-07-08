Fujairah: Dhadna, a village in the emirate of Fujairah, experienced a minor tremor measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale, as recorded by the stations of the National Seismological Network. The National Center of Meteorology reported the event which occurred at 10:51 UAE local time on July 8, 2023.
The tremor was announced by the Center through its official Twitter account. In the statement, they provided the specifics of the earthquake and reassured residents that there were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.
Experts at the National Center of Meteorology continue to monitor seismic activity in the region as part of their ongoing effort to analyze and predict seismic events.
The tremor experienced in Dhadna is one among the relatively low-magnitude seismic activities commonly reported in the UAE. The country's infrastructure is designed to withstand such seismic occurrences, helping minimize any potential damage and ensuring the safety of residents.