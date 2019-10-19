Moosakutty Puzhakkara Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Lulu boss Yusaffali MA has come to the rescue of a paralysed man, who was once a thriving businessman in UAE.

Moosakutty Puzhakkara, a native of Pattambi, Kerala, found himself trapped in the UAE after being slapped with 28 legal cases - civil court cases pertaining to financial debt and non-payment - and a jail term in Ras Al Kahimah besides a travel ban and medical bills.

Puzhakkara and his family now had to depend on the generosity of Good Samritans to make ends meet. They lived in a dingy house for more than a decade and needless to say, in a frugal manner.

What compounded the problem was Puzhakkara has a number of health issues including paralyses.

But it has been a happy ending after all for the Puzhakkara family, with the Indian billionaire businessman Yusaffali bailing him out.

How it all happened

Yusuffali came to hear of the plight of Puzhakkara and decided to help ease the man's misery. Yusuffali visited the debt-ridden man to learn more about his situation and work out a possible solution. What followed was a month full of legal proceedings and interaction with relevant stakeholders, including police and immigration.

All of that resulted in some good news for Puzhakkaral; Yusuffali had helped negotiate an early settlement of his debts and legal issues. Yusuffali paid Dh400,000 (about Rs7.7 million) as ​Puzhakkaral's ​​​​​​final settlement and facilitated the man’s travel back home.

Puzhakkara and his wife left UAE on October 18.

In a statement to Gulf News, Yusuffali said: “I was moved by Moosakutty’s miserable health and living condition. The challenge was to get settlement in more than 28 court cases as soon as possible. In this regard, I thank profoundly His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, for his benevolence when I seeked assistance. Other relevant government authorities like Police & Immigration also rose to the occasion and speeded up proceedings which resulted in the lifting of travel ban and the ultimate return of Moosakutty to his home and family in India.