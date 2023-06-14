Dubai, UAE: It was an imaginably lucky week for Amin, a Syrian expat who took part in the 132nd Mahzooz weekly draw, as he became Mahzooz’s 47th millionaire after winning the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1,000,000 on Saturday June 10, 2023.

The customs clearance agent who has been living in the UAE for the past 15 years, now also enjoys the distinction of being Mahzooz’s second Syrian millionaire.

The 39-year-old and father of three-month-old baby found himself wealthy overnight after a consistent participation in Mahzooz that lasted almost two years, which has awarded him smaller prizes in the past. The frequent winning kept Amin motivated to continue participating in Mahzooz, hoping to become a millionaire one day.

Life-changing windfall

As a result of this life-changing windfall, Amin says he will be able to realize his long-held dreams: “I was driving at 10pm when the live draw occurred. I decided to pull over to check the Mahzooz website. The first thing I noticed was the nationality of the winner, then I read my name next to it. I couldn’t believe it at first, so I decided to continue driving while many thoughts were brewing in my head.

"When I reached home, I took a deep breath and double-checked my Mahzooz account to ensure that I was indeed the winner of Dh1,000,000. When reality finally hit me, I hugged my son and told him that his future is now secure thanks to Mahzooz. What an unexpected surprise!”

The same draw also saw 1,532 other participants take home Dh374,500 in prize money split between the second and third prizes.

How to join

For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw every Saturday consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1,000,000 every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.

Lucky

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

