Dubai: It was a social media affair on Sunday as UAE residents congratulated Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, on the occasion of his 36th birthday.

Born on November 24, 1983, Sheikh Maktoum is the third son of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai. His mother is Shaikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum.

On Sunday, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, used his Instagram account to wish his brother a happy birthday, and posted a few pictures of Sheikh Maktoum as a young boy.

Shaikh Maktoum attended the Rashid School for Boys, Dubai, and graduated from the American University in Dubai with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 2006. He attended training courses in the Dubai School of Government, as well as Harvard University.

He has been the deputy ruler of Dubai since February 2008, when his elder brother Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad was made Crown Prince.