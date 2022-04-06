1 of 9
Ramadan in Dubai has always been a bright affair and this year is more so, as people observe the holy month with fewer restrictions two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Image Credit: AFP
Venues across Dubai have lit up in the first week of Ramadan making nights in Dubai even more colourful as families head out for iftar feasts or shopping.
Image Credit: AFP
Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. The holy month brings with it fasting and reflection, charity and prayer.
Image Credit: AFP
As families and friends take this time to reflect and fast in faith, it also the time of sharing good food and good times.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/ Gulf News
Various food outlets have special items on sale for iftar — and more often than not it’s something affordable and delicious.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
There’s lots to select from at stalls and restaurants, offering food lovers a time to experience some special cuisines.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Iftar is also a time for people of various backgrounds to come together and celebrate as one.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Those who want to indulge in a bit of shopping can make use of various Ramadan discounts and deals across the country’s malls.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Pictured are expats spending time checking out the wares in a souk in Dubai
Image Credit: Clint Egbet/Gulf News