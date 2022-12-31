NYE2
People gather at Burj Khalifa to witness New Year's Eve celebrations Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

As the UAE bids farewell to year 2022 and gets ready to welcome the New Year 2023, Gulf News brings live updates of the festivities to its readers from across the emirates

The UAE will bid adieu to 2022 and welcome 2023 with dazzling fireworks, world record-breaking pyrotechnic displays. In Dubai, residents and visitors will be spoilt for choice as fireworks will light up the night sky in over 30 locations across the city, with the traditional fireworks and laser show at Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest tower – at the centre of the celebrations.

The Capital will aim to break three Guinness World Records, including the largest fireworks show spanning 40 minutes. Other landmarks in Abu Dhabi will also have firework extravaganza. 

Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah will also have an amazing firework display while Khorfakkan beach will host family-oriented activities. There will also be fireworks along Ajman Corniche and Umbrella Beach in Fujairah while Ras Al Khaimah will set a new world record for drones launching fireworks


'Adhere to safety measures'


 

People start converging at Burj Park

 


Traffic Update: Al Asayel Street towards Burj Khalifa is now closed


 

Families reach early at Dubai Mall

 


 People arrive at Dubai Mall to witness the fireworks

People gather to welcome the New Year in UAE. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
People gather to welcome the New Year in UAE. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
People gather around Burj Khalifa to witness New Year's Eve celebrations Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Families arrive at Sharjah Corniche on New Years Eve

Mohammad Ansar Ashrafudeen with wife Sabna Abdul Kareem and daughters Eshal Fatima and Aimal Izza at Sharjah Corniche. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Khalil Adnan Marach with his family spend time at Sharjah's Buhaira Corniche. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
