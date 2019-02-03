Pope Francis is welcomed by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. Image Credit: AFP
Also in this package

Pope Francis landed in the UAE on Sunday evening. On his first historic trip to the country, which is also the first by a Pope to the Arabian Peninsula, Gulf News International Editor Alex Abraham joined his entourage.  

Official welcome ceremony for Pope Francis at the Presidential Palace Video by: Alex Abraham/Gulf News

On Monday he will meet His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, at whose invitation he is making the Apostolic journey.

A military band plays before select members of the armed forces take their places Videoby: Alex Abraham/Gulf News

The Pope will attend the 'International Interfaith Meeting on Human Fraternity' the same day.

Pope Francis with Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Reuters
Pope Francis is welcomed by Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Reuters
Pope Francis with Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed during a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Reuters
Pope Francis is welcomed by Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Reuters
Pope Francis with Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid at the Presidential Palace. Image Credit: AFP
Pope Francis, along with Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed, arrive to a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace. Image Credit: Reuters
Pope Francis attends a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Reuters
Pope Francis with Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed. Image Credit: Reuters
Aircraft fly over the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi during a reception for Pope Francis. Image Credit: AFP
Pope Francis with Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Reuters
Pope Francis shakes hands with Amal Al Qubaisi, the President of the UAE Federal National Council, in the presence of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed. Image Credit: AP
UAE Air Force aerobatic display team Al Fursan perform as they make the colours of the Vatican flag during the Pope Francis arrival at the Abu Dhabi Presidential Palace. Image Credit: AP
Pope Francis with Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed at the Presidential Palace. x Image Credit: AFP
A marching band plays during a welcome ceremony for Pope Francis, at the Presidential Palace, in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: AP
View gallery as list

On Tuesday he will conduct mass for an estimated 135,000 people at Zayed Sports City and then leave for Rome at 1pm.

Follow our live coverage as we keep you updated on the visit (all UAE time)

Monday: 12.10 pm

On the second day of his historic three-day visit to the UAE, Pope Francis headed to the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi for an official welcome ceremony. The ceremony saw Rulers of the Emirates welcome the Pontiff. It was also punctuated by a fly past and a march past that as a military band played on.

Later in the day, the Pontiff, who arrived in the UAE capital on Sunday (February 3, 2019) at 10pm, will be meeting members of the Muslim Council of Elders in the Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

International Editor Alex Abraham was on the ‘Shepherd One’ flight where he met the Pontiff.

Monday, 11.25am

The official welcome ceremony for Pope Francis at the Presidential Palace. Video by: Alex Abraham/Gulf News
Pope UAE trip Image Credit: Pool photo

We are waiting at the Presidential Palace for the official welcome to Pope Francis. The flags of the UAE and the Vatican together are a sign of friendship and peace.

Sunday, 9.50pm

Pope Francis lands in Abu Dhabi. Begins historic visit to the UAE.

Sunday, 9pm (on board the Papal plane)

Just before Pope Francis met us, he said his visit to the UAE would be a short one. "This morning I heard that it is raining in Abu Dhabi which people there see as a sign of blessing," the Pope said.

He then said he would give out a picture card designed by Monastero Di Bose, an ecumenical community in Italy. The picture shows a young man carrying an old man on his back.

It signifies the importance of dialogue between the young and the old and that young people can carry the dreams of the older generation forward.

Sunday, 7.30pm (on board the Papal plane)

 

The pope shook hands with all of us on board and listened patiently to what we had to say.  The Pope walked down one of the ailes till the back of the plane and then walked back on the other aile meeting those seated there.

All cameras are down now and everyone's settling down for a meal.

It was amazing to see that the Pope was keen to meet us holding our hands till the conversation was over.

Sunday, 6.30pm

Pope Francis came around to the back of the plane a few moments ago and met the journalists on board. It gave us a chance to interact briefly with the Pope.

My thoughts: What a humble man! And what grace on his face!

Alex Abraham greets the Pope. Image Credit: Gulf News

Why would the head of a church with 1.2 billion members and the head of state want to meet every single person on board? True humility.

Sunday 3.30pm  

On-board the Papal flight to the UAE — it's a Boeing 777 operated by Alitalia.

Sunday 2.40pm  

Before I board, let me answer the question I posed some time ago.

Why do most places in Rome have 'via' in their name?

Answer: Via means Road in Italian.

Sunday 1.58pm UAE time

Waiting for the flight home Image Credit: Alex Abraham/Gulf News
Waiting for the flight home Image Credit: Alex Abraham/Gulf News
View gallery as list

Most of the 60 journalists are waiting at the gate. It's my first trip on the Papal flight and I am excited.

Just met Cindy Wooden who said this is her 50th trip. Wow!

Cindy Wooden travelled with the Pope for the first time in 1990 to Malta. She has done 50 trips so far. Image Credit: Alex Abraham/Gulf News

She said there is another person who has done 150 trips starting with Pope John Paul.

Valentina Alazraki from Mexico who has done 150 trips on the Papal flight. Image Credit: Alex Abraham/Gulf News
Valentina Alazraki talks to Alex Abraham Video by: Alex Abraham/Gulf News

Sunday, 1.50pm UAE time

After Priority check-in and security check, waiting.....

At the airport Image Credit: Alex Abraham/Gulf News

I can enjoy this calm for another couple of hours and then there'll be plenty to do.

By the way, my colleagues and I seem to be the only ones on our phones. All the others look so relaxed. Well, they are not covering the Papal trip!

Sunday, 1.15pm UAE time

From the road Image Credit: Alex Abraham/Gulf News

Had a comfortable drive to the airport. Wish the weather yesterday had been as good as today's.

Sunday, 12.08pm UAE time

All my bags are packed and I'm almost ready to go. Waiting for the taxi to take me to Fiumicino airport in Rome. We fly out on the Papal plane at 1pm and are expected to land in Abu Dhabi at 10pm local time.

It's a holiday here today so the roads look deserted. Most shops are closed. The rain has eased and the weather is beautiful.

It's a holiday in Rome today so the roads look deserted. Most shops are closed. Image Credit: Supplied
It's a holiday in Rome today so the roads look deserted. Most shops are closed. Image Credit: Supplied
It's a holiday in Rome today so the roads look deserted. Most shops are closed. Image Credit: Supplied
View gallery as list

It's going to be hectic over the next few days.

The answer to my question posed yesterday.

Where was the world's largest papal mass held?

Answer: Manila, Philippines, 2015. An estimated 6 million people attended.

New question: why do most places in Rome have 'via' in their name?

Sunday, 4am (Rome)

I was jolted awake an hour ago thinking about all the events that lie ahead. My body is still working on UAE time (7am there).

In about five hours from now I will leave for the airport to check in and then board the Papal flight. The excitement is palpable.

Saturday, 9.30pm

I'm back in the warm confines of the hotel where I'm staying. The building is more than 100 years old.

In this video, I'll give you the answer to the question I posed in an earlier video.

But, there's another question for you to answer. Watch till the very end.

Saturday, 7.20pm

It was a wet, cold day at the Vatican. I set out in the morning to collect my press badge and the documents for the Papal flight. After that we had a briefing at the Holy See Press Office.

We were briefed about some of the things that we needed to remember as part of the media group.

A few pictures and videos later I am back in the warm confines of the hotel. What amazed me was the patience with which hundreds of people stood in line to enter the Sistine Chapel despite the heavy rain throughout the day.

Alex Abraham/Gulf News
St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Image Credit: Alex Abraham/Gulf News
Hundreds of people braved the rains at the Vatican on Saturday to enter the museum and the Sistine chapel, a large papal chapel built within the Vatican between 1477 and 1480 — whose ceiling was painted by Michelangelo between 1508 and 1512, a cornerstone work of High Renaissance art. Image Credit: Alex Abraham/Gulf News

Saturday, 12.03pm (UAE time)

Friday 8.30pm

A look around Rome

The Colosseum, an ancient oval amphitheatre at the centre of the city of Rome, Italy. Romans used to go the big Colosseum to watch gladiators fighting. Image Credit: Alex Abraham/Gulf News
Built of travertine, tuff, and brick-faced concrete, the Colosseum is the largest amphitheatre ever built. The Colosseum is situated just east of the Roman Forum. Construction began under the emperor Vespasian in AD 72, and was completed in AD 80 under his successor and heir, Titus. Further modifications were made during the reign of Domitian (81–96). These three emperors are known as the Flavian dynasty, and the amphitheatre was named in Latin for its association with their family name (Flavius). Image Credit: Alex Abraham/Gulf News
View gallery as list

The flight from Dubai to Rome was a quiet and comfortable one. I found time in the afternoon to visit the Colosseum.

The Colosseum, which could hold up to 80,000 spectators, is depicted on the Italian version of the five-cent euro coin.

I was spellbound by the structure and remembered the story of a monk named Telemachus. He was so horrified by the gladiator games that he tried to physically stop the fighting in 404 AD.

The spectators were upset and they stoned him to death.

This moved the emperor so much that he put a ban on the practice. Telemachus was made a saint.

Friday 8.30am

A blessed occasion for all

As I wait for the A380 to take off to Rome a thousand thoughts and emotions swirl through my mind. In two days Pope Francis will make a historic visit to the UAE. And I think of the thousands of people getting ready to attend mass. It's going to be a blessed occasion for all.

Alex Abraham on board the Emirates plane to Vatican Image Credit: Gulf News