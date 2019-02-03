Pope Francis landed in the UAE on Sunday evening. On his first historic trip to the country, which is also the first by a Pope to the Arabian Peninsula, Gulf News International Editor Alex Abraham joined his entourage.
On Monday he will meet His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, at whose invitation he is making the Apostolic journey.
The Pope will attend the 'International Interfaith Meeting on Human Fraternity' the same day.
On Tuesday he will conduct mass for an estimated 135,000 people at Zayed Sports City and then leave for Rome at 1pm.
Follow our live coverage as we keep you updated on the visit (all UAE time)
Monday: 12.10 pm
On the second day of his historic three-day visit to the UAE, Pope Francis headed to the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi for an official welcome ceremony. The ceremony saw Rulers of the Emirates welcome the Pontiff. It was also punctuated by a fly past and a march past that as a military band played on.
Later in the day, the Pontiff, who arrived in the UAE capital on Sunday (February 3, 2019) at 10pm, will be meeting members of the Muslim Council of Elders in the Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
International Editor Alex Abraham was on the ‘Shepherd One’ flight where he met the Pontiff.
Monday, 11.25am
We are waiting at the Presidential Palace for the official welcome to Pope Francis. The flags of the UAE and the Vatican together are a sign of friendship and peace.
Sunday, 9.50pm
Pope Francis lands in Abu Dhabi. Begins historic visit to the UAE.
Sunday, 9pm (on board the Papal plane)
Just before Pope Francis met us, he said his visit to the UAE would be a short one. "This morning I heard that it is raining in Abu Dhabi which people there see as a sign of blessing," the Pope said.
He then said he would give out a picture card designed by Monastero Di Bose, an ecumenical community in Italy. The picture shows a young man carrying an old man on his back.
It signifies the importance of dialogue between the young and the old and that young people can carry the dreams of the older generation forward.
Sunday, 7.30pm (on board the Papal plane)
The pope shook hands with all of us on board and listened patiently to what we had to say. The Pope walked down one of the ailes till the back of the plane and then walked back on the other aile meeting those seated there.
All cameras are down now and everyone's settling down for a meal.
It was amazing to see that the Pope was keen to meet us holding our hands till the conversation was over.
Sunday, 6.30pm
Pope Francis came around to the back of the plane a few moments ago and met the journalists on board. It gave us a chance to interact briefly with the Pope.
My thoughts: What a humble man! And what grace on his face!
Why would the head of a church with 1.2 billion members and the head of state want to meet every single person on board? True humility.
Sunday 3.30pm
On-board the Papal flight to the UAE — it's a Boeing 777 operated by Alitalia.
Sunday 2.40pm
Before I board, let me answer the question I posed some time ago.
Why do most places in Rome have 'via' in their name?
Answer: Via means Road in Italian.
Sunday 1.58pm UAE time
Most of the 60 journalists are waiting at the gate. It's my first trip on the Papal flight and I am excited.
Just met Cindy Wooden who said this is her 50th trip. Wow!
She said there is another person who has done 150 trips starting with Pope John Paul.
Sunday, 1.50pm UAE time
After Priority check-in and security check, waiting.....
I can enjoy this calm for another couple of hours and then there'll be plenty to do.
By the way, my colleagues and I seem to be the only ones on our phones. All the others look so relaxed. Well, they are not covering the Papal trip!
Sunday, 1.15pm UAE time
Had a comfortable drive to the airport. Wish the weather yesterday had been as good as today's.
Sunday, 12.08pm UAE time
All my bags are packed and I'm almost ready to go. Waiting for the taxi to take me to Fiumicino airport in Rome. We fly out on the Papal plane at 1pm and are expected to land in Abu Dhabi at 10pm local time.
It's a holiday here today so the roads look deserted. Most shops are closed. The rain has eased and the weather is beautiful.
It's going to be hectic over the next few days.
The answer to my question posed yesterday.
Where was the world's largest papal mass held?
Answer: Manila, Philippines, 2015. An estimated 6 million people attended.
New question: why do most places in Rome have 'via' in their name?
Sunday, 4am (Rome)
I was jolted awake an hour ago thinking about all the events that lie ahead. My body is still working on UAE time (7am there).
In about five hours from now I will leave for the airport to check in and then board the Papal flight. The excitement is palpable.
Saturday, 9.30pm
I'm back in the warm confines of the hotel where I'm staying. The building is more than 100 years old.
In this video, I'll give you the answer to the question I posed in an earlier video.
But, there's another question for you to answer. Watch till the very end.
Saturday, 7.20pm
It was a wet, cold day at the Vatican. I set out in the morning to collect my press badge and the documents for the Papal flight. After that we had a briefing at the Holy See Press Office.
We were briefed about some of the things that we needed to remember as part of the media group.
A few pictures and videos later I am back in the warm confines of the hotel. What amazed me was the patience with which hundreds of people stood in line to enter the Sistine Chapel despite the heavy rain throughout the day.
Saturday, 12.03pm (UAE time)
Friday 8.30pm
A look around Rome
The flight from Dubai to Rome was a quiet and comfortable one. I found time in the afternoon to visit the Colosseum.
The Colosseum, which could hold up to 80,000 spectators, is depicted on the Italian version of the five-cent euro coin.
I was spellbound by the structure and remembered the story of a monk named Telemachus. He was so horrified by the gladiator games that he tried to physically stop the fighting in 404 AD.
The spectators were upset and they stoned him to death.
This moved the emperor so much that he put a ban on the practice. Telemachus was made a saint.
Friday 8.30am
A blessed occasion for all
As I wait for the A380 to take off to Rome a thousand thoughts and emotions swirl through my mind. In two days Pope Francis will make a historic visit to the UAE. And I think of the thousands of people getting ready to attend mass. It's going to be a blessed occasion for all.