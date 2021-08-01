Mohamed El Aghoury Image Credit: Supplied

Mohamed El Aghoury, the Cluster General Manager with two Marriott International portfolios, the Sheraton JBR and Aloft Palm, is this year’s winner of the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021, as the best General Manager in the UAE.

“Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognising, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world. Our goal is to connect people with the best of luxury. We evaluated more than 10,000 goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries and analysed the results to give you a top list of the best of the best in the world."

Mohamed is known for his strong commercial background and knowledge of the overall facet of hotel management, delivering financial performance even during volatile market conditions. With over 27 years of extensive experience, he had worked in different countries including Kuwait and Lebanon and eventually thrived in the UAE managing several brands: Sheraton, Aloft, Four Points, Le Meridien, and Meydan Hotels & Resorts, in areas as diverse as airport, city, beach/resort and desert hotels.

He has been an integral part in property transformation such as opening, closing, re-branding, clustering of properties and the legendary integration between Starwood and Marriott International. He had managed historic events/concerts and high profile presidential and diplomat conferences.

A trainer and an achiever, he is a certified six sigma Green Belt and a recipient of several company and personal awards such as: winner of Best Business Leader Award 2015, Middle East, North Africa and Asia category, two-time recipient of Starwood’s prestigious President Award, in 2010 and 2015, Best Hotel Performance, MEA division and holder for 3 consecutive years of the World Travel Award, from 2014 to 2016.